The Pinter SB1-R

Mike Pinter conceived his new SB1-R as a do-it-all “rock star” guitar that would combine design concepts and tone choices in an attractive package.

The SB1-R starts with an alder body, bolt-on/one-piece maple neck and pau ferro fretboard using 22 frets, black inlays, and a compound 10″-to-16″ compound radius. Each buyer gets to choose fret material (nickel or stainless steel) and size (medium jumbo or jumbo), a fixed or vibrato bridge (Hipshot Fixed or US Contour Tremolo), and Pinter’s own Righteous Sound Vintage single-coils or Modern humbuckers (with optional split coils). Hardware is either black or bright nickel, tuners are Hipshot closed-back, and color options are Avocado, Midnight, Snow White, Spicy Mustard, and Vivid Red.

Our SB-1R tester came with the Righteous Sound pickups and vibrato bridge. Its Medium C-shaped/four-bolt neck had a big, comfy carve and is contoured at the heel, so grabbing upper frets wasn’t an issue.

In hand, the Gibson-length 24.75″ scale and humbuckers deliver fat tone, but the alder body and vibrato bring a Fender quack-and-twang to the equation. The neck has a beefy feel, but it’s fast as hell, with perfectly low action. With gain ladled on, you may be blown away by the SB1-R’s sustain – like the Carlos Santana tone of yore. The Hipshot whammy is also a blast, capable of stunt-pilot dives and swoops while holding tune.

While the SB-1 carries a premium price, it’s also a top-end axe made to customer specs. And per its mission, it brings important touches like superb ergonomics, an immaculate build with tasteful offset-tulip body with matching headstock, nitro finish, and sustain that will inspire.

