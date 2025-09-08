The Supro Montauk 1×10

Striking out from its more historically inspired models like the Black Magick and Delta King, Supro’s new Montauk 1×10 combo tacks a more-original line and, in the process, throws down a solid rival to the perennial Princeton Reverb and others in the grab-and-go-amp sector.

The Montauk delivers 15 watts to its Celestion BD10 10″ speaker via an all-tube signal path. Controls include Gain, Treble, Bass, both Level and Dwell for the tube-driven spring reverb, and Master. Rather than the pair of 6V6 or EL84 output tubes you’d expect in an amp of this size, however, it taps one larger 6L6 in single-ended mode for genuine Class-A operation, plus three ECC83s (a.k.a. 12AX7s) in the preamp and reverb stages.

In addition to the reverb footswitch jack on the underside panel are 1/4″ jacks for Dry Out, Reverb Out, Mix Out (with Level control) to tap assorted line-signal options post-preamp, plus Power Amp Input. A single 8-ohm and two 4-ohm speaker outs complete the array. It’s all housed in a 17.75″ x 16.5″ x 7.5″ cab covered in traditional Blue Rhino vinyl with white stripe and silver grillecloth, making a stylish, easy carry at just 29 pounds. Designed in the U.S., the Montauk’s made-in-China origins enable the sub-$1,000 price tag, but shouldn’t imply any obvious downgrading in quality, with the well-built and nicely finished cab and robust chassis construction all inspiring confidence.

Tested with a Telecaster and an ES-355 along with several overdrive pedals, the Montauk impressed immediately with a robust and characterful performance – much more than we’ve come to expect from the average new offering in this category. Its clean tones are rich, clear, and vintage-leaning, with good headroom for its size and much tighter low-end than most single-ended amps can manage. Reverb is lush and versatile, yet with character that doesn’t ape the usual suspects.

With judicial Gain levels, the combo proved an outstanding platform for drive pedals; on its own, it ushered juicy, tactile overdrive when pushed hard, without falling apart (the 10″ speaker suits the format great). Patched into a 2×12″ extension, it positively roared.

The Montauk is arguably the best new 15-watter at this price that we’ve played in quite some time, and definitely worth a try if you’re wading in these waters.

This article originally appeared in VG’s January 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.