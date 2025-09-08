Woodstock 1969

Though he was a multifaceted guitarist, Ten Years After’s Alvin Lee had a reputation as a speed demon – not something he tried to dissuade. Never was it on display more than at 1969’s Woodstock mega-festival. Still, on the band’s set-opener “Spoonful,” he proved himself a worthy blueser.

Per the fashion of the period, tunes were often stretched into extended improvisational jams. With today’s ears, such things can seem tedious and indulgent. The 17-minute excursion on Al Kooper’s “I Can’t Keep From Crying Sometimes” showed promise, hinting at Lee’s jazzier side. But he ultimately crossed the line of good taste, backed up, then ran over it – playing his ES-335 with a drumstick, cranking its tuning keys, and quoting Cream and Hendrix riffs (not very well).

The crowd endured two false starts of “Good Morning Little Schoolgirl,” and now, record buyers also have to – its repetitive 12-note hook engrained in all of our heads forevermore.

Of course, the number that became a highlight of the eventual concert documentary was the closing rave, “I’m Going Home.” Fast? You bet. Gloriously so. In an admittedly warts-and-all set, it’s worth the price of admission.

