Side Hustle

Rotella’s long-established fretboard brilliance has put him in some heady music, film, and TV sessions over the decades (including frequent contributions to “Family Guy”). A protégé of revered L.A. “Wrecking Crew” guitar giant and fellow Buffalo native Tommy Tedesco, Rotella’s roots reflect the traditions of early hero Wes Montgomery, Grant Green, early George Benson, and Pat Martino.

Clearly at home in timeless ’60s guitar/organ/rhythm section format, his 13th album tackles a set of originals and standards with understated finesse. His eloquent “Georgia on my Mind” features rich, Montgomeryesque octave passages. The original “Who Dat?” invokes the spirit of Montgomery’s original compositions. Rotella establishes a moody, reflective theme on Marvin Gaye’s “Don’t Mess with Mister T,” complemented by Jeremy Pelt’s muted trumpet. “Not So Much” doubles down on classic grits-and-gravy funk, assisted by sax man Eric Alexander.

A brilliant merger of Jaco Pastrorius’ “Three Views of a Secret” and Charles Mingus’ immortal “Goodbye Pork Pie Hat” with different sidemen moves Rotella solidly into fusion, masterfully executed. His economical single-string lines enhance Tadd Dameron’s “On a Misty Night” as Rotella smoothly interacts with organist Bobby Floyd. Rotella’s long-established fretboard talents are all here, passionately and flawlessly displayed.

