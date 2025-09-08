Grammy-winning sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell deliver an album that continues their trajectory into rural soundcapes and bluesy, heartfelt authenticity. Produced and composed by the duo with guitarist/songwriter Tyler Bryant, Bloom is saturated with superb musicianship, employing personal stories that address universal themes. The anthemic “Mockingbird” makes use of mile-wide power chords and a hook that brings the heat. The confluence of pop, gritty rock, edgy songcraft, and nasty guitar work is the stuff of “Pearls.” Defiant, triumphant, and aggressive, this song punches hard.

Excellent production shines with Megan adding fantabulous distortion and octave effects on slide. “Bluephoria” takes heavy rock to the Delta, combining plush vocal harmonies and Rebecca wielding her Strat like a demon. Tinges of AC/DC appear on “Nowhere Fast” with its jaunty groove, and Rebecca’s big guitar solo. The siblings get low-down and swampy on the poignant “If God Is a Woman.”

The Lovells offer a welcome change from the “guitarist who sings” excuse for subpar vocals and superb guitar work. They wield beautifully expressive voices, display first-rate songcraft by dressing up roots-based rock, and deliver severely badass guitar playing.

