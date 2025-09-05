The PRS SE Custom 24 Semi-Hollow Piezo

PRS hits on its long-running trifecta – versatility, playability, aesthetic appeal – with its new twist on the electric/acoustic hybrid, the SE Custom 24 Semi-Hollow Piezo.

The visuals hook you first. Our tester in Vintage Sunburst had a flame-maple veneer on its carved top, matched on the headstock and contrasted by a coffee-brown rosewood fretboard – which was inlaid with those signature birds, from the falcon to the owl. Ivory-colored binding outlined the headstock, neck, and body.

The neck is inviting and comfortable thanks to its full “wide thin” carve, a buzz-free fretboard, and a setup consistent with PRS quality. The maple neck is set into the semi-hollow mahogany back, which is topped with maple beneath the veneer.

Made in Indonesia, this SE Custom 24, plays like an electric but offers acoustic tones thanks to the LR Baggs-designed piezo pickup mounted to the tremolo bridge (ever used a vibrato bar on an acoustic before? It’s trippy). On the electric side, two 85/15 “S” humbuckers deliver characteristic PRS tones, selectable with a three-way blade. Coil tapping via the push/pull Tone knob doubles its sonic options.

PRS versatility follows all the way to the dual output jacks. the Mix/Piezo jack merges piezo and magnetic signals, blending as desired with their discrete Volume controls. Alternately, signals can be separated by connecting the Mix/Piezo jack to an acoustic amp or DI and the Mag jack to a traditional electric-guitar amp. In our view, this guitar stands above other hybrids by fully answering the need for a quality electric, a warm and natural amplified acoustic, or a blend of the two – not as a compromise of each. That’s six selections on the humbuckers, along with a piezo, a dialable blend of piezo and mags, two output options, and a vibrato, all on a well-crafted smokeshow of a guitar. Can it make an espresso, too?

This article originally appeared in VG’s January 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.