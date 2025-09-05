Not Done Yet

Nearly 60 years after “For Your Love” – the hit that prompted him to leave the Yardbirds – Clapton can pick the material he wants, documented on this eclectic, mostly-mellow release. Meanwhile combines EC’s love of melody and nostalgia with controversial Covid-era singles, many railing against lockdown or politicians (like ex-British PM Boris Johnson, who gets eviscerated in “Pompous Fool”).

Slowhand, who turns 80 this year, makes use of famous friends. Guitarists will be interested in the Mancini/Mercer classic “Moon River,” with Clapton on vocals and the late Jeff Beck’s faux-slide wizardry. It’s stunning – and generous of Clapton to let El Becko have all the guitar glory. Van Morrison joins him for “The Rebels” and two other tracks. “Sam Hall” is a gorgeous Celtic ballad, with Dobro from Nashville maestro Jerry Douglas, who also appears with country-gospel singer Bradley Walker for “Always On My Mind” (a tribute for Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday) while Clapton revisits reggae on “One Woman” with tasty-as-hell Strat licks.

Love him or loathe his social commentary, Meanwhile is a polished, laid-back mix of songs. Clapton is certainly older, but his guitar work and voice remain on-point. He’s not done yet.

This article originally appeared in VG’s January 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

