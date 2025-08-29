VG Q&A: Fret Differential

Can someone please explain the differences between playing an instrument with jumbo frets versus one with smaller/shorter frets? – John Mackey

Until you master playing with tall frets, it’s very easy to press the string too hard/farther than needed to create the note, because the flesh of your finger will push until it hits the fretboard and cause the note to go sharp. This is true even if you use low action (height from bottom of the string to top of fret) and the guitar has been well-intonated at the saddle.

Low frets don’t have nearly the same issue, but touch/over-pressing a string is still something that must be mastered. – Dan Erlewine

I recently picked up a ’50s archtop with what looks like early Franz pickups. There’s no logo on the headstock or serial numbers anywhere. Could it be from United Guitar, in New Jersey? There’s not a lot of info on them floating around. It’s well-played and needed a little binding repair, but man, it sounds and plays great, and came with what looks like the original pickguard and bridge, but also with an added Bigsby. – Bill Brown

This is definitely a United Guitars product, made in Jersey City – the 17″ single-cut archtop being close to their top-line model. And it’s almost certainly from the ’50s. Non-cutaway archtop electrics appeared in the mid ’30s and, after a hiatus for World War II, returned in the late ’40s.

Gibson is credited with introducing the single-cutaway hollowbody electric with the ES-350P in 1947. An immediate success, by the ’50s, all makers were offering a version, and United continued making them as late as 1960. By that time, however, demand for thinline and solidbody electrics had far surpassed the big-bodies.

Little is known about United Guitars except they were an OEM manufacturer whose main customers were New York City distributors Peter Sorkin (Premier), Buegeleisen & Jacobson (S.S. Stewart), and Maurice Lipsky (Orpheum). United was descended from the Oscar Schmidt guitar company, itself preceded by the Menzenhauer Guitar-Zither Company (founded 1879), both also of Jersey City.

In 1896, Oscar Schmidt became a partner of Menzenhauer, then sole owner in 1900. Schmidt’s company expanded quickly and was making a million instruments annually by 1903, and by ’25 claimed to be the world’s largest instrument manufacturer. Its own primary brands were Stella and Sovereign, but its bread and butter was making instruments for Sears and Montgomery Ward.

Oscar Schmidt passed away in 1929. By ’32, the company was in receivership, and when the bank failed in ’35, assets were taken over by John Carver. In ’37 or ’38, brand names Stella and Sovereign were sold to the Harmony Company (which introduced its versions of Oscar Schmidt instruments in ’39). Its guitar-making equipment was sold to a group of Italian luthiers who likely had been Oscar Schmidt employees and subsequently established United, which built guitars not much later than 1960, likley unable to withstand the assault of low-cost guitars from Japan.

Your guitar may have begun life as an Orpheum Symphonic, an S.S. Stewart Wondertone, or an early Premier. The logo plate being removed and the refin make it difficult to say, but the neck, back, and sides were probably a dark sunburst, the top perhaps sunburst.

That three-way switch replaced the pointer-knob pickup selector. It, along with the Volume and Tone knobs, would have been white Bakelite, as would the original pickguard. The bridge may or may not be original, but the Waverley tuners appear to be.

The pickups are likely original, though the neck unit looks to have been turned – pole pieces on both should face the neck. Made by the Fransch Electric Company in Queens, they were indeed sometimes called “Franz,” and were also supplied to Guild and a few other guitar companies.

United Guitars are almost always better in quality than you’d expect. The company’s luthiers were experienced, but, as OEM manufacturers, they were building for clients (jobbers) whose niche was selling a few price points lower than premium brands. Picture the shop salesman: “Look, son… I understand that you can’t afford this expensive Guild right now, but I have this other very pretty guitar that might just fit your budget.”

Just because they weren’t called “Gretsch” doesn’t mean they couldn’t be great-playing guitars, and now, they’re genuine pieces of history. – Michael Wright

I have a Guild Starfire IV with a serial number of AG1260. It’s in like-new condition with no dings or scratches. Can you tell me more about the Starfire line, when mine was made, and an approximate value? – Brian Mckenney

Guild serial numbers in the mid/late 1990s were incomplete, but the last Starfire IV listed in ’97 is AG937, so yours is likely from ’98. In all-original/excellent condition, The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide 2025 puts the value at $1,500 to $2,000.

The Starfire IV, V, and VI were thin/semi-hollow guitars with a center block, similar to Gibson’s ES-335, while their predecessor Starfire I, II, and III were fully hollow with a single florentine cutaway. – Jay Pilzer

I have a Crestwood copy of a Gibson ES-175 that I believe is carved, not laminated. The fit and finish are top-quality and it’s a joy to play, but I can’t find any real information on it. – Kit Kildahl

What you have is a Crestwood-branded Ventura from the 1970s, made in Japan for Kaman Corporation’s distributing subsidiaries.

The Ventura brand was central to a number of important developments. By ’71, Kaman was enjoying success with its novel Ovation guitars and expanded its distribution channels by purchasing two distributors, Coast Wholesale Companies, in California, and C. Bruno of New York and San Antonio. Both were promoting high-quality Japanese guitars.

Most (not all) early Japanese guitar makers were OEM manufacturers who would put whatever brand the customer wanted on guitars, much like Kay and Harmony in the U.S. Ventura was one of the marks used by C. Bruno by ’68, possibly earlier.

It’s not known exactly when Bruno began importing an ES-175 copy it called the V-1007, but it wasn’t in the 1970 Ventura catalog. Sellers today claim all sorts of dates beginning in the late ’60s, but a good guess would be it first appeared in ’73/’74 and was offered at least into ’78.

Ventura guitars were from the “copy era,” during which Japanese manufacturers dented the American market with “copies” of popular models. Ironically, the strategy coincided with a slide in quality control among the big American companies. As the Japanese got progressively better at duplicating, American makers became increasingly alarmed. By ’76, Gibson’s lawyers were sending threatening letters, and in June of ’77, Norlin (the parent of Gibson) filed suit in Philadelphia Federal Court against Elger (the American partner of Hoshino/Ibanez), demanding they stop infringing on Gibson’s “open-book” headstock design.

During its run, the V-1007 had two headstocks – open-book and later, a more-rounded crown without the dip. It’s probable this change occurred to avoid the implications of Gibson’s lawsuit, which would date the headstock to around ’77. It’s also possible the difference was completely random.

Venturas are typically thought to have been built in the Matsumoku factory, in Matsumoto, which opened in 1951 to make cabinets for Singer sewing machines as well as for audio and television makers. In ’63, it began making classical guitars and violins, then ramped up to make electric guitars and basses, eventually producing some of the finest electric guitars of the ’70s and early ’80s.

The typical technique for making an archtop in Japan was to use heat and steam while pressing the wood into a curve. However, Matsumoku was an early pioneer in CNC technology, so the top could on yours could have been “carved” by machine.

Ventura guitars were distributed by C. Bruno and/or Coast, and we may never know how the Crestwood brand fit, historically. But we know it was used by a high-volume customer – maybe a regional chain or a smaller importer/distributor who ordered directly from Matsumoku. – Michael Wright

Special thanks to Michael Newton.

