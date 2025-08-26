 INTRODUCING THE ROTO-ECHO 

Jack White’s Third Man Hardware and Black Mountain Designs teamed up to release the Roto-Echo, a new delay pedal designed to give guitarists hands-free control over their delay parameters, in real time, while they perform.

At first glance, the Roto-Echo looks like a familiar-sized delay stompbox. It easily fits on a standard pedalboard. On top of the pedal, there’s a roller wheel—smooth, weighted, and spring-loaded. The player can assign that wheel to control blend, feedback, and delay time via a three-way toggle switch. The core delay circuit is based on the PT2399 chip, offering warm, gritty echoes from 60MS a slapback to roughly 588MS repeats.

What makes the Roto-Echo different is how those parameters can be shaped in the moment. The roller wheel responds to foot motion, and with practice, players can perform swells, shifts, or rhythmic changes in their delay sound as they play—no need to crouch down or dial knobs mid-song or rely on presets. Sound manipulation typically reserved for the studio is now easy to perform live.

Specs at a Glance:

• Delay Time: 30ms to ~600ms (PT2399-based)

• Roller Wheel: Assignable to Time, Feedback, or Blend. Rated for full body weight.

• Power: 9V DC (center negative)

• Current Draw: <100mA<

• True Bypass

• Compact design, pedalboard friendly

Well-known for their inventions, Black Mountain offers spring-loaded thumb picks, spring-loaded slides and effects pedals with roller wheels. Jack White’s company, Third Man Hardware, offers unique gear through collaborations with companies they respect.

BLACK MOUNT AIN DESIGNS LTD.

CONTACT: COLE MCBRIDE

(604) 366-0978

blackmountainpicks@gmail.com

https://blackmountainpicks.com/pages/roto-echo-delay-pedal