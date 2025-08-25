Phil Manzanera’s “Magdalena”

Roxy Music legend solo instrumental

Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera used his beloved ’64 Gibson Firebird VII to create this exclusive run through “Magdalena,” one of five new tunes on the companion CD to his autobiography, “Revolución to Roxy.” After the Fulltone OCD, Strymon TimeLine delay, and Catalinbred Topanga Spring Reverb, it’s going through a Cornell Voyager 20 head. Patiently waiting their turns are his ’51 Tele, ’65 Firebird III, and a Custom Shop Les Paul Custom Black Beauty. Don’t miss our review of the book and interview with Manzanera in the August issue. Read Now!