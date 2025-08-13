The Ultimate Book of Blues Guitar Legends

The blues is the foundation of nearly all American popular music, and this book by Vintage Guitar’s music editor covers the genre’s giants, from the founders to present-day practitioners. Its emphasis is on electric blues since the days of T-Bone Walker and Gatemouth Brown, but it also touches on acoustic-blues men and women.

The introduction examines the blues’ historical roots, including how it started in the South before Americans brought it north during the Great Migration. Prown then analyzes the form’s evolution, including how players absorbed its essence and injected it to subgenres like Piedmont blues, Chicago blues, blues-rock, rock and roll.

One-page biographies skillfully summarize the genre’s legends – from Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters, and Howlin’ Wolf to B.B. King, Buddy Guy, and John Lee Hooker – along with greats who’ve followed (Clapton, Winter, Vaughan, Raitt, and more) right up to the present.

Loaded with great photos and many guitar/amp setups, this is an excellent primer, and a solid reference with its blend of overview and detail.

