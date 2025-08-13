Spawned on the mean streets of Chicago but making his home in Essen, Germany, blues man Khalif Wailin’ Walter has kept the blues alive by barnstorming festivals all over Europe and releasing music inspired by the rich legacy of the Windy City.

His latest album, Phoenix Risin’, combines the atmosphere of ’50s/’60s Chicago and Texas with contemporary rock-guitar tones and gutbucket soul.

Vocalizing on heartbreaking songs like “I’m Through Cryin’,” “The Streets,” and “I’m Your Love Doctor,” Walter offers an entertaining seminar in writing and performing crying-in-your-beer songs with visceral tones and hot-buttered soul. Drenched in tasty guitar licks and passion, he unleashes masterfully controlled fury and pitch-perfect note selection on every cut.

Juke-joint shuffles like “Connie-Lee,” “Baby, Please Lie To Me,” and “Big Bootyed Woman” are two parts reverence and one part humor that allow Walter to get down and dirty, displaying time-traveling chops that illustrate the universality of the blues. He leans into his rock-and-roll influences on the title track and “Chi-Town Soundcheck,” uniting past with present. While also serving as producer and handling bass duties here, Khalif Wailin’ Walter manhandles the guitar like the best contemporary bluesmen.

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.