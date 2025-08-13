Warren Haynes’ first solo album since 2011 is an uplifting set that reflects am optimistic spirit of change and hope. With Haynes at the height of his superpowers on guitar and vocals, he leads a group of stellar musicians in this set of inspired songwriting. Gov’t Mule bassist Kevin Scott handles low-end, joined by drummer Terence Higgins, keyboardist John Medeski, and former Allman Brothers Band cohort Derek Trucks on slide. Guitarists Lukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson round out the ensemble, but the songs are the stars of this album.

On the somber-but-poignant waltz feel of “These Changes,” Trucks’ unmistakable guitar artistry echoes. A horn section appears on “Go Down Swinging” with visceral guitar lines and Haynes’ passionate vocal riding up top. Medeski’s deep Hammond B3 permeates the record, adding resonant interplay on ditties like “This Life As We Know It” and the tantalizing groove of “You Ain’t Above Me.”

Harmony, vocal counterpoint, and opulent guitar sounds infiltrate this relaxed rock odyssey, which echoes The Band and whispers of Southern psychedelic soul. From funk to sensitive songwriter opuses, this is perhaps Haynes’ most memorable record.

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.