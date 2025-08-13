Rod Stewart & Faces were sloppy and raucous enough to make the Rolling Stones look like Air Supply. Okay, not really, but Stewart himself called them, “Five drunks who got away with murder under the guise of music.” Of course, Faces were also great rock and rollers, so it’s no coincidence the Stones hired Ian McLagan as keyboardist and conscripted Ronnie Wood after Mick Taylor’s departure.

Rounded out by bassist Ronnie Lane and drummer Kenney Jones, the group cut some great albums, but they really excelled live. This eight-CD box is a fan’s dream come true and a newbie’s perfect gateway. There’s Wood’s slide on Big Bill Broonzy’s “I Feel So Good,” grimy distortion of “Borstal Boys,” and balladry on Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind.” Other recipients of their stamp include Elton John, Chuck Berry, McCartney, Hendrix, Dylan, the Stones, Temptations, and Sam Cooke.

Since leaving Faces nearly 50 years ago, Stewart has enjoyed solo success with excellent guitarists, yet there was always an element missing; call it collective personality, chemistry, or charisma. Faces had all of that and more, in spades.

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.