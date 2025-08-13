Billy Strings has travelled far from his days as bluegrass flatpicking prodigy, though that style remains a linchpin of his sound as he’s kept moving, developing greater depth and range.

Strings’ ability to seamlessly move between acoustic Appalachian virtuosity and complex, extended amplified improvisations (on the same wired-up Preston Thompson D-BA) has broadened his already sizable audience. So have collaborations with Willie Nelson, Jake Shimabukuro, and other heavy hitters.

This collection of tunes, recorded at various shows, explores that range in stunning detail. The traditional side is well-represented on the ballad “Hellbender,” with the upbeat dope lament “Dust in a Baggie” showcasing his free-flowing flatpicking and unforced vocals. The jam tunes “Turmoil & Tinfoil,” “Highway Hypnosis,” and “Reuben’s Train” reveal his full range, launching in semi-bluegrass mode before striking into uncharted territory, then circling back.

On “Heartbeat of America,” the band – banjoist Billy Failing, mandolinist Jarrod Walker, fiddler Alex Hargreaves, and Royal Masat on upright bass – all shine before a fully amplified Strings launches into a solo heavy on Wes Montgomery-style octave work.

Bill Monroe and Doc Watson were innovators, but Strings is his own man. Yet on this remarkable collection, he and his musicians conjure their spirits. That’s no small feat.

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.