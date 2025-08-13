Newman Guitars 5 String

Getting one’s hands on a five-string electric like the one Ted Newman Jones built for Keith Richards in the ’70s is a rare treat. Thanks to a partnership with the U.K.-based Cream T Custom Shop, adventurous players can now explore the road less traveled, as Keith has – that is, on an instrument built for open-G tuning.

Open G (G D G B D, low to high) is, technically, a banjo tuning, and isn’t mandatory on the Newman. But once you wrap your head around it, you see why Keef said it unlocks “incredible resonations and ringing tones and drone notes.” Cream T’s custom pickups capture those airy resonances in Tele-like tones, with a crisp midrange voicing in middle position, notes that bloom in neck position, and a bridge pickup that delivers chords with a taut punch. And yet they are humbuckers, so you get the tight-and-bright Tele tang minus the harshness and hum.

Newman’s signature offset body, spec’d at under six pounds, has a deep cutaway that puts within easy reach every viable position of the guitar’s 24 frets. The maple neck, with its satin finish and rosewood fretboard, is pretty dreamy, as well. The absence of a sixth string enables both a narrower nut and wider string spacing, and the carve is thick like a C shape but subtly flattened on top and bottom, like a D. The flatter edges also help the Newman tolerate a capo without blowing the intonation, which is unusual for electrics and useful for open-tuned playing. Aesthetically, it’s handsomely understated, stand-out features being the distinct body shape, a nicely machined string-through bridge, and clean woodgrain lines under a Burnt Caramel finish.

Keith is right that a five-string guitar in banjo tuning opens new paths because “in a way, you’re given another instrument to play and figure out.” But frankly, we’d think twice before handing this uncommon beauty over to him in one of his biker jackets. Too many zippers.

