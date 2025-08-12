Fender Innovation. Vintage Inspiration: Introducing The New ‘American Ultra Luxe Vintage’ Guitar Range

Latest models combine modern playability with authentic vintage vibes, thanks to elements like Pure Vintage pickups, aged Heirloom™ lacquer finishes, and stainless-steel frets

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. (August 12, 2025) — Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announces the launch of American Ultra Luxe Vintage. Built upon the original American Ultra II models, this new collection represents the pinnacle of Fender innovation and craftsmanship, setting the benchmark for premium electric instruments whilst showcasing the finest of the brand’s heritage – where timeless classics meet uncompromisingly modern technological refinement.

At the heart of this collection are the ’50s and ’60s custom editions of the legendary Stratocaster® and Telecaster® models. Paying homage to the golden era of Fender’s innovation, these instruments all feature Pure Vintage Pickups with advanced electronics and S-1 Switching, to capture the distinctive sound and feel that has propelled the brand to pioneer status in its field. Every curve, contour, and detail has been carefully reproduced and finished in Meticulously Aged Heirloom™ Nitrocellulose Lacquer, with each guitar model boasting a quartersawn maple neck with upgraded stainless steel frets.

Complementing these classics is the HSS ’60s Stratocaster® model, an instrument designed to offer expanded tonal versatility without sacrificing its vintage soul. With its powerful Pure Vintage ‘61 Single-Coil Strat® pickups at the neck and a Haymaker™ Humbucker sitting by the bridge, this model provides an extensive sonic palette; from warm, nuanced cleans to searing, high-gain leads, all while maintaining the iconic Stratocaster® voice, also finished in Fender’s trademark Meticulously Aged Heirloom™ Nitrocellulose Lacquer.

Key Features Include:

Heirloom™ lacquer finish: A meticulously aged Heirloom lacquer finish lets the tone wood breathe as it wears naturally and uniquely.

A meticulously aged Heirloom lacquer finish lets the tone wood breathe as it wears naturally and uniquely. Iconic pickups: Get genuine classic Fender tone from the Pure Vintage pickups and powerful,

articulate crunch from the Haymaker™ Humbucker.

Stainless steel frets: Fast playing and nearly indestructible, stainless steel frets are preferred for their consistency and durability

“With the American Ultra Luxe Vintage series, we’ve redefined the balance between heritage and innovation,” said Max Gutnik, Chief Product Officer, FMIC. “This collection honors our iconic legacy while pushing the boundaries of modern craftsmanship. Every detail is built for exceptional tone, feel, and timeless style. We’re proud to offer players an elevated experience that respects tradition and sets a new standard for performance.”

Watch Horace Bray demo the new American Ultra Luxe Vintage series.

The American Ultra Luxe Vintage series offers musicians the best of both worlds: classic Fender design, timeless elegance, and historical significance, combined with modern sonic engineering’s unparalleled performance and versatility. These instruments are an evolution that honours the legacy that continues to define the Fender brand while being cherished by a new generation of players.