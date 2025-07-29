“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest Redd Volkaert



Season 03 Episode 01

In Episode 3.3 of “Buy That Guitar,” host Ram Tuli is joined by Redd Volkaert, one of modern country’s foremost pickers. Any fan of Western swing and honky-tonk is likely familiar with his work, which masterfully blends country, blues, jazz, and rock. The “Titan of the Telecaster” explains what makes it his favorite git-tar.



Links: Redd Volkaert

Subscribe to our “Overdrive” newsletter for the latest happenings at Vintage Guitar magazine: https://www.vintageguitar.com/overdrive/

Sponsored By:

Each episode is available on Apple Podcast, YouTube and Spotify, and more arriving soon!

Please feel free to reach out to Ram at Ram@VintageGuitar.com with any questions or comments you may have.

Like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here

Vintage Guitar magazine presents Buy That Guitar, a new podcast hosted by Ram Tuli, co-author of The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide. The show explores the joy of buying, selling, and collecting vintage and new guitars, Custom Shop guitars, amplifiers, and other instruments and gear. Join Ram and his guests for a new episode every Tuesday.