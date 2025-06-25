A perusal of guitarist Jeff Kollman’s resumé forces a double take. Alongside decades of studio work and live gigs with artists like Chris Isaak, Lou Gramm, and Glenn Hughes are major projects that seem contradictory. For example, there’s his instrumental fusion/metal band, Cosmosquad, of which he says, “The music goes in directions that are unpredictable, and we push the boundaries, harmonically speaking.”

Crediting drummer and co-founder Shane Gaalaas’ writing input for separating the group’s style from his solo work, he adds, “We [make] the music complex but still grooving – dark, heavy, funky, and ethereal.”

In 2009, Kollman hooked up with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith in an ad-hoc instrumental fusion-funk band known as Chad Smith’s Bombastic Meatbats. They recorded two studio albums and a live disc before going on hiatus, but Kollman noted that “…we will do another record when the Chili Peppers machine winds down. I’m hopeful for 2025.”

One of the most-improbable matchups for fans of Kollman’s music has been his assignment as the touring guitarist for the Alan Parsons Live Project, which happened in 2017 and led to live albums and studio work.

“(Guitarist) David Pack, from Ambrosia, was having dinner with Alan, and insisted he look no further for a singer/guitarist,” Kollman said. “Alan needed to fill the slot for a Europe tour in 10 days.”

Since then, Kollman has been on four Parsons albums – The Secret, The Never Ending Show: Live In the Netherlands, One Note Symphony: Live In Tel Aviv, and From the New World.

Followers might question the compatibility of Kollman’s style – loud, rapid-fire – with Parsons, whose music is melodic, precise, and often orchestrated, but the guitarist begs to differ.

“My solo material is very much melodic, with great detail and attention to structure,” he said. “It’s true I like a bit of violence in my rock, but I’ve played in many musical situations and understand harmony similar to the way [original Parsons guitarist] Ian Bairnson did. So, I don’t think it’s such a musical stretch or odd fit.”

Has the association been mutually beneficial?

“It has. We have written some great songs together. We complement each other in the studio; the whole band does. And I feel I’ve helped contribute offstage by referring a few great industry connections and strengthening Alan’s outer circle, which is vital for business.”

Kollman’s latest release is another instrumental album, 2023 A.D., and it features plenty of stinging licks along delicate and melodious songs.

“I mainly used a Gibson SG and a Fender Custom Shop ’59 Wildwood 10 Strat with John Cruz custom pickups. I also have a 10/56 Wildwood Strat, which is my favorite with a maple board. I use a Wildwood Gibson Featherweight Les Paul with original 1960 PAFs that sounds stellar and weighs just 7.98 pounds without being weight-relieved. I also used a Hamer Korina V for a few tracks.

“My collection always stays around 60 guitars, but less than 10 made the recording. For ‘1979,’ which is a bonus for the vinyl version, I used a Ramirez 1A from 1979 – the year I started playing guitar. I use a Gene Baker B3 guitar on ‘Blue For Miles’ and ‘Layers.’

“I would say I’m 70 percent melodic, and when I shred, the music is begging for it.”

“2 Years Ago Today” was recorded on October 6, 2022, the second anniversary of Eddie Van Halen’s passing.“That was cathartic,” Kollman said of the song. “It’s not an attempt to play something that sounds like EVH. It’s honoring his spirit and the legacy of the great music he left behind. I decided that every year, on the eve of Edward’s passing, I would be in the studio, creating music. It’s honoring Edward and the gift of music I have been blessed with – and it’s a reminder not to take that God-given gift for granted.”

Kollman plans to continue working with Parsons and do solo recordings.

“I think [2023 A.D] has some of my finest work in the sense that the songs flow together and there’s a contrast and depth in the compositions. It’s certainly my best-sounding solo release.”

This article originally appeared in VG’s November 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.