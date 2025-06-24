In his new autobiography, Only You Know & I Know, guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Dave Mason looks back on his incredible life, including becoming a founding member of Traffic, sitting in as a special guest on classic-rock favorites like the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s “All Along the Watchtower,” and enjoying a long solo career highlighted by the albums Alone Together and Let it Flow, along with the hit single “We Just Disagree.”

Why did you decide to write the book at this time?

Well, I’m 78, for one thing. But why did I write it? I got badgered into writing it, basically. Fans, over the years, have constantly said, “You’ve got to write a book!” and of course my wife got on my ass about it (laughs). It’s been four years putting it together. Thanks to [co-author] Chris Epting, I had some great help, especially with research and the rest of it. I’ve got a memory like a sieve, and I did not keep a diary.

Mostly what I’ve tried to do is make it about my personal journey more than just music.

In the book you say you’re a private person. Did that make it hard to write?

Well, other than doing interviews, I don’t spend much time thinking about who I’ve played with or what I’ve done. But once we finished writing the book, it was like, “Wow! Did I do all that?”

Would you say the process was cathartic in any way?

It wasn’t cathartic. It was just a process. We thought we were finished at one point, but there were a number of things where I would go, “Oh s**t, you know what? I forgot that.” So we’d go back and do it again.

Traffic was an unusual band. It was groundbreaking, versatile, popular, and critically acclaimed. But it doesn’t get enough credit.

Well, it wasn’t a very long career. It’s just too bad that things finished the way they did. Obviously, [Steve] Winwood had major problems with me being in that band, and I write about it. What’s unfortunate is that, especially after the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction [in 2004], we didn’t all reunite and go out and tour and bring the music back.

You had a topsy-turvy relationship with Winwood and Jim Capaldi.

I would more couch it as they had a weird relationship with me (chuckles). It was very odd, which was probably rooted in nothing more simple and stupid than jealousy and egos.

You also mention that you wanted to avoid stardom, and you connect that with quitting Traffic. You write about how you just wanted to make music, but didn’t you realize that becoming famous was a possibility?

I wanted success, but I just wasn’t ready for what came with it. I was very young and was brought up as basically an only child, with zero street smarts. It was all too much for me.

Did you ever become comfortable with stardom?

I’m still not comfortable. I’m not a front guy (laughs). I have to be in a band. Anything that smacks of being an extrovert just makes me nervous. I’m essentially a guitar player. That’s what I love. Singing and songwriting just came along with the job.

You’ve played different electrics but seem to favor Stratocasters.

I have a couple of Strats with Lace Sensors and a humbucking pickup on the bridge. One is Mexican, the other is a Hank Marvin model Fender made for me; I removed the Volume knobs. I also have three Telecasters including one of the first made when Fender was bought back from CBS and they used Leo Fender’s original plans. They gave one of those to me and one to Steve Cropper.

Which others do you play?

I have a Les Paul goldtop, but it’s not an original, and a Cherry Red Les Paul. I love their tone, but they’re too heavy for me to play onstage. My acoustics include a Taylor six-string and a really beautiful 12-string hand-made for me by Alvarez.

Do you have any vintage pieces?

I don’t. Guitars have always been a tool for me. I wish I still had the Strat I got when I was 16. I was 13 or 14 when I discovered the Strat, played by Hank Marvin. The fact that a radio repairman designed that thing is amazing. That design will still look great a thousand years from now.

This article originally appeared in VG’s November 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.