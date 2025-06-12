Legendary Musician Steve Miller Was Honored with Annual Les Paul Spirit Award in Nashville on Monday, June 9, 2025

NASHVILLE, TN (June 11, 2025) The Les Paul Foundation, whose mission is to honor and share the life, spirit and legacy of Les Paul through generations awarded legendary musician Steve Miller with the annual Les Paul Spirit Award in partnership with Gibson Gives, the philanthropic division of Gibson at a special event on Monday, June 9th, 2025 at the Gibson Garage in Nashville. The award presentation took place on what would have been Les Paul’s 110th birthday.

The award was presented to Steve by Michael Braunstein, Executive Director of the Les Paul Foundation after Cesar Gueikin, CEO of Gibson and Beth Heidt, Chief Marketing Officer of Gibson spoke to the crowd about the shared mission of both Foundations and Steve Miller’s tremendous contributions to music.

The annual award is presented to an individual who exemplifies the spirit of the late, great Les Paul through innovation, engineering, technology and/or music. In addition to the award, a grant from the Les Paul Foundation will be made in Steve’s name to Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 501(c)3 education program. the charity of his choice. Like Les Paul, Steve Miller personifies the spirit of excellence through his musicianship and industry recognition. Steve also is Les Paul’s godson. Past recipients of the award have included Bob Weir (founding member of The Grateful Dead), producer and musician Nile Rodgers, U2’s the Edge and rock icon Peter Frampton.

After the award was received, Steve spoke of his deep personal relationship with Les Paul and how formative it was during his early years. He also spoke of the influence of growing up with the guitar innovator and inventor. He later took to the stage to play some if his most classic hits including “The Joker” and “Fly Like an Eagle.” The crowd was mesmerized.