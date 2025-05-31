A three-in-one reissue, this Freddie King package encompasses the LPs he recorded for Leon Russell’s Shelter label from 1971 to ’73.

On Getting Ready, King dodges sugary arrangements to deliver smoldering licks on “Same Old Blues,” and turns the heat up for a remake of his classic “I’m Tore Down.” “Palace of the King” has burnin’ guitar – Jeff Beck was surely listening. Speaking of, Jeff swiftly covered King’s “Goin’ Down” and gleaned extensive FM airplay, but Freddie’s version here is definitive, blurring the lines between electric blues and heavy rock. What a tone!

From the earthier Texas Cannonball, Freddie covers CCR’s “Lodi” with feisty breaks, while blowing away any six-string competition on Lowell Fulson’s “Reconsider Baby.”

Woman Across the River explores more Tulsa tones thanks to Leon Russell’s piano, bassist Carl Radle, and drummer Jim Keltner. “Hoochie Coochie Man” becomes a funky bayou jam, far from its original Chicago thump, but festooned with razor-sharp ES-345. “I’m Ready” continues the formula of hot guitar and vocals over a funkified rhythm section – for better or worse.

While this reissue isn’t essential, for pocket change, you can pick and choose King’s best songs from the era. A worthy investment.

