From the start of his solo career, Joe Ely’s west Texas audacity and unpredictability has been an asset – an extension of his early days as part of the revered country-folk trio The Flatlanders (with Butch Hancock and Jimmie Dale Gilmore). Driven to Drive is an exercise in minimalism that feels like a field recording. Heavy on guitar-driven 12-bar originals, there’s no bass, and it’s neither needed nor missed.

Ely does much of his own picking, mostly acoustic, occasionally amplified. Sometimes he uses a drum machine. At times, sidemen add accordion, amplified guitar or mandolin. The blues motif dominates, yet each song is distinctive. Ely subtly, wittily jabs Music City on the acoustic “Nashville is a Catfish” and becomes more intense on “Gulf Coast Blues.” Mitch Watkins’ electric frames his vocal on the fervent “Ride Motorcycle.”

He picks unplugged on “San Antonio Brawl,” while longtime fan Bruce Springsteen sings along on “Odds of the Blues,” framed by Jeff Plankenhorn’s assertive amplified rhythm and slide. That same well-placed slide sharpens the country-flavored “Watchin’ Them Semis Roll.” Lubbock icon Buddy Holly’s spirit emerges on “Driven to Drive” with more first-rate Plankenhorn picking. It proves that solid vocals, fine compositions, and just enough guitar are sometimes all that’s needed.

This article originally appeared in VG’s October 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.