Nat King Cole

Many Nat Cole fans, even diehards, are unaware that, in addition to his beautiful singing voice, he was among the greatest jazz pianists. Fewer still are aware of the world-class guitarists who played in his small combos. First was the great Oscar Moore, followed by Irving Ashby. But from 1951 until Cole’s death in ’65, the seat was occupied by John Collins.

These previously unreleased 24 cuts document a 1953 club date with Cole’s quartet in top form. Favorites associated with Cole include “Unforgettable,” “Nature Boy,” “Too Marvelous for Words,” and “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” one of the rare tunes penned by Cole. Whether reeling off an uptempo solo on “Little Girl,” mixing swinging rhythm with tasty fills on “Pretend,” or injecting a restrained, melodic chorus into “Sweet Lorraine,” Collins shines throughout. His lush chord-melody is the sole backing on a medley of “Mona Lisa” and “Too Young.”

Collins subsequently recorded with vocalists such as Peggy Lee, Carmen McRae, and Maria Muldaur, and revisited sessions he did with Billie Holiday for Diana Ross’ Lady Sings The Blues. In ’91, he accompanied Natalie Cole on her hit album of her dad’s repertoire, Unforgettable…With Love.

