Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

It’s no shock the late Tom Petty’s right-hand man and MVP on Don Henley hits like “The Boys of Summer” and “The Heart of the Matter” would continue his superlative work. His latest with The Dirty Knobs is a pastiche of cinematic California roots-infused country and the tastiest guitar parts this side of Laurel Canyon. Produced by Campbell and George Drakoulias, Campbell shares guitar duties here with Chris Holt to create beautifully rugged music.

From the Beatle-esque sounds of “The Greatest” through a plethora of narratives drenched in the L.A. desert, Campbell sings with a Southern California drawl, as earthy acoustic strumming buoys electric rock and roll guitars with zeal. Graham Nash makes an appearance on “Dare To Dream,” adding excellent vocal contrast to Campell’s Tom Petty treatment. The slide work is killer.

“So Alive” rocks with ringing power chords and chunky riffs, while “Don’t Wait Up” is perfect rock-and-roll cruising music featuring Chris Stapleton and Benmont Tench. The highlight is Campbell’s duet with Lucinda Williams on “Hell or High Water,” a tequila-soaked waltz that mixes electric and acoustic instruments. Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits will induce repeated listens.

