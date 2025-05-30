The Boss Katana amplifier has a cult of devotees, many of whom have been waiting for a Bluetooth version that allows access to the amp’s deep models and effects with the mere tap of a smartphone app. With the Gen 3 line of combos and heads, Boss has delivered, and we recently fired up the 1×12/100-watt version.

On the surface, this Katana looks much like its predecessors – a clean black box with top-mounted effects for easy access (especially if you put it on a stand). There are 12 amp types with tones ranging from shimmer clean to saturated crunch, and an Acoustic setting for your acoustic/electric guitar. Aside from standard Gain and Volume controls is an EQ with midrange variations (via the Contour button), a digital effects section (Distortion, Modulation, Delay, Tap, Reverb, Wah, Octaver, etc.), and power settings for 100-, 50-, and .5-watt output. There are eight locations to save your own settings, while the Cab Resonance switch adds sonic variety.

Compared to the Katana MkII, which was impressive in its own right, the Gen 3 is a far livelier amp. The new Push model feature emulates a cranked-up tube amp that’s just breaking up and does so surprisingly well – this has long been an Achilles heel within this category of amps. Your ears will tell you it simply has more vibe than the MkII. Coupled with the USB-C and/or the Bluetooth interface (selling separately for about $60), you can edit your virtual rig on a smartphone or computer. Pick a virtual microphone and move it to adjust studio ambiance; change the order of virtual pedals; and tweak effects settings in an easy, visual interface.

The bottom line is that Boss has made a big step forward with the Gen 3, retaining many of the no-brainer features but adding more audio sizzle, effects, and that all-important Bluetooth access. Weave in a killer price and the Boss Katana Gen 3 becomes an amp well worth checking out.

This article originally appeared in VG’s October 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.