10-Space Guitar Rack by Frameworks Makes its Debut

TAMPA, FL – Gator Frameworks has expanded its Rok-It Series with the new 10x Collapsible Guitar Rack, offering musicians, studios, and retailers a secure and space-saving storage solution for up to 10 electric, acoustic, or bass guitars.

The 10x Collapsible Guitar Rack keeps multiple guitars organized and within reach, making it easier to switch between instruments. Like the three, five, and seven-space models in the Rok-It Series, it offers a sturdy, yet portable design suited for studios, rehearsal spaces, and stages. The largest in the series, it sets up quickly and folds down completely for compact storage and transport.

Foam-padded contact points safeguard guitar finishes from dings and scratches, while rubberized feet ensure a stable, slip-free base. The guitar rack’s heavy-duty steel construction and black powder-coated finish provide lasting durability with a sleek, professional look.

Gator Frameworks offers a variety of guitar accessories designed to simplify setups and enhance convenience for players. From multi-instrument racks and desk-clamping guitar rests to combination seat-and-stand solutions, Frameworks continues to expand its collection with innovative tools for guitarists.