Rok-It Series Studio Boom Takes its Place in Frameworks Mic Stand Family

TAMPA, FL – Gator Frameworks has added the Tripod Studio Boom Mic Stand to its Rok-It Series, delivering a versatile solution for extended reach and broader sound capture at a more accessible price point.

The Rok-It Tripod Studio Boom Mic Stand features an adjustable height range of 53 to 82 inches (1346 to 2083 mm) and a boom arm extending up to 42 inches (1067 mm), making it ideal for overhead miking applications, such as drum kits or other sound sources requiring wider coverage. An additional 10-inch (254 mm) mini boom enhances flexibility for more finely-tuned microphone positioning in various recording scenarios.

Constructed from heavy-duty steel with a sturdy tripod base, the stand supports microphones weighing up to nine pounds (4.1 kg). A built-in counterweight on the boom arm enhances balance and stability to prevent tipping. Its collapsible design ensures convenient storage and portability, making it ideal for both permanent studio setups and live applications.

The Rok-It Series by Gator Frameworks is designed to deliver practical, cost-conscious solutions for a wide range of applications. The Tripod Studio Boom Mic Stand joins a versatile lineup that includes microphone stands, single and multi-instrument guitar stands, keyboard stands, speaker stands, and studio accessories like pop filters.