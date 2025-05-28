Empress Effects Releases Dedicated EQ Pedal for Bass Instruments – The Bass ParaEq

Ottawa, ON – May 21, 2025 – Empress Effects is proud to announce the release of the Bass

ParaEq, the only bass-specific parametric EQ pedal on the market today. Building on the

success of their acclaimed ParaEq MKII series, which has already gained popularity with

bassists, the Bass ParaEq offers the same studio-grade precision but with features tailored for low-end instruments.

The Bass ParaEq follows the success of the Empress Bass Compressor and ParaEq MKII

Deluxe, which have become some of the company’s best-reviewed and top-selling products.

The Bass Compressor’s popularity confirmed what Empress had long suspected: bassists are eager for tools built with their needs in mind, not just adaptations of guitar gear.

The Bass ParaEq retains the line’s powerful 3-band parametric EQ and studio-style features

while introducing a bass-optimized frequency layout, a selectable 10MΩ Hi-Z input for piezo-equipped instruments, a dynamically-adjusted low shelf, and automatic balanced output detection—perfect for live and studio use alike.

Whether dialing in clarity for a dense mix or compensating for an unfamiliar venue, the Bass ParaEq offers precise tonal control in a compact, road-ready form. With 27V of internal headroom to prevent clipping from even the hottest active pickups, the Bass ParaEq is the ultimate studio-style EQ designed to travel.

Key features of the Bass ParaEq include:

● Adjustable frequency bands tailored for bass instruments

● Selectable 10MΩ Hi-Z input for upright basses and piezo pickups

● Auto-detecting balanced output for long cable runs and direct recording

● Three sweepable parametric bands with variable Q

● High-pass, low-pass, low shelf, and high shelf filters

● Transparent analog signal path with 27V of internal headroom

The Bass ParaEq is now shipping worldwide. It can be purchased from the Empress Effects

website for $374 USD and through authorized Empress dealers globally.

About Empress Effects: Founded in 2005 in Ottawa, Canada, Empress Effects designs analog and digital effects for discerning musicians who value tone and creative depth. Known for both their studio-grade compressors and EQs, as well as the powerhouse “modular synth in pedal- form” ZOIA, Empress’ unique and vast offerings can be seen in studios and on stages across the world.