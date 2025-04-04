Kid Andersen/Lisa and “Little Baby” Andersen

You’ve got to love a couple that sings Little Milton’s “We’re Gonna Make It” at their wedding (check out the home movie online). Their two CDs, joined in this double-CD package, were cut at the pair’s Greaseland recording studio in San Jose, California.

At 44, Kid Andersen is one of the best blues guitarists anywhere. Since being discovered by saxophonist Terry Hanck and moving from Norway to America, he has worked with Charlie Musselwhite, Elvin Bishop, and (currently) Rick Estrin & the Nightcats. His eclectic tastes are evidenced on Spirits, with a title tune reminiscent of Rufus and Chaka Khan. For the blues crowd, he delivers a big-toned shuffle in the Freddie King mold on “I Ain’t Right.”

The title of Lisa Andersen’s offering says it all. Taking on the hard-driving “Rock Bottom” from Jo Baker, of the Elvin Bishop Band, is no small feat, but she proves up to the task. Equally successful are John Németh’s soul ballad “Why Not Me” and the country-ish “If You Could See,” with an acoustic solo by Kid. Lisa Andersen is soulful without being “over-souled,” as too many wannabes are. She knows where and how to pick her shots.

