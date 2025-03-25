“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest Chuck Mahar



Season 02 Episode 10

Episode 10 of “Buy That Guitar” features Chuck Mahar, of Mahar’s Vintage Guitars. With host Ram Tuli, he digs into historic amp brands that deliver the same magic and tone as the most-coveted vintage Fenders and Marshalls, but can be found at a fraction of the cost – from Gibson, Ampeg, Vox, and Orange to Mesa-Boogie, Supro, DeArmond, and HiWatt.



