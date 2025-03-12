Though promoted as a straight blues album (it definitely isn’t), this set more resembles ’70s hard rock with a bluesy edge. Yet, Orgy is a lively outing with guests like Steven Tyler, Gary Clark, Jr., Beth Hart – even pop diva Demi Lovato. Billy Gibbons sings lead on a leaden “Hoochie Coochie Man,” trading saturated solos with the Guns ’N Roses hero. A cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well” is closer to the mark with Chris Stapleton on vocals and Tash Neal (of London Souls) adding rhythm guitar.

“Key to the Highway” evokes Southern rock, with Slash delivering hot double-stops and string-pushing screams. Backed by acoustic guitar, Lightnin’ Hopkins’ “Awful Dream” gets an offbeat, yet valid, interpretation from punk godfather Iggy Pop. Paul Rodgers serves up his BadCo growl on “Born Under a Bad Sign,” deploying an arrangement more Cream than Albert King.

Among best picks, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson sings in a surprising low range on “Killing Floor” with lickety-split guitar runs. Another winner is Stevie Wonder’s “Living for the City” with Neal’s powerhouse vocals and scorchin’ leads from Slash. Again, Orgy isn’t a true blues album – still, it’s solid, greasy fun.

