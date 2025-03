Solo take on the Fleshtones’ “Pussy Willow”

Fleshtones guitarist Keith Streng grabbed his ’57 Gretsch Silver Jet and plugged into a mighty Marshall Micro Stack for a solo rendition of “Pussy Willow,” the opening track from the band’s latest album, “It’s Getting Late (…and More Songs About Werewolves).” Catch our review in the February issue. Read Now!