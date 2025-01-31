Mark Sampson: Back Cat

The epitome of a restless designer/tinkerer, Mark Sampson has co-founded four guitar-amplifier companies, two of which – Matchless and Bad Cat – are indelible figures in the trade whose original builds draw perpetual interest from collectors, especially the Matchless DC-30 and SC-30, which are prime examples of boutique amps.
Sampson started Bad Cat in 2000 with Rick Perrotta, James Heidrich, and Joe Allrich. His departure five years later was less than amicable, but the decades that followed saw both parties flourish.
In the run-up to this year’s winter NAMM show, Bad Cat announced it was reuniting with Sampson on a new design called the Era 30. We spoke with him just prior, as he dealt with challenges outside the shop; ping-ponging between Mason City, Iowa, and Cleveland while settling his father’s estate, he was also in regular communication with two of his adult children who were minding his L.A. home as the Pallisades Fire approached from three sides.
“They were in a tough spot,” he said. “We’ve lived through fires and I knew they could handle it, but when we talked, I heard the cracking in their voices.”
Fortunately, the fire did not reach the house.