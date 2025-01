Fretboard brilliance from a studio master

Guitarist Thom Rotella is a protégé of the legendary Tommy Tedesco and lists heroes including Montgomery, Green, Benson, and Martino. Here, he and his custom-made TV Jones archtop play “Who Dat?” through a ’63 Fender Concert and a late-’60s Deluxe Reverb. The song is from his latest album, “Side Hustle,” which we review in the January issue. Read Now!