New Solo Album – “Closer to My Home”

Live from his music room, Mark Farner plays “Real,” from “Closer to My Home,” his first solo album since 2006. His ’93 Parker Fly is plugged into his Avery Amps signature Mark Farner MF15-35. To his right is the ’67 Musicraft Messenger guitar he famously played in the early days of Grand Funk. Catch our review of the album and interview with Mark in the January issue. Read Now!