Martin OO-X2E Package Giveaway

Enter for a chance to win a Martin OO-X2E package valued at more than $780!
The X Series is made to play. The 00-X2E is a smaller body acoustic-electric featuring a hand-rubbed satin spruce top with an elegant abalone pattern rosette and eye-catching cocobolo pattern high-pressure laminate (HPL) back and sides for added durability and looks, without sacrificing that classic Martin tone. Playability enhancements include a thinner fingerboard with a gently beveled comfort edge and refined string spacing, and a modernized bridge contour for a smooth and comfortable playing experience. It also features a select hardwood neck, fingerboard, and bridge for improved sound and sustain, and Martin E-1 electronics with a built-in chromatic tuner and volume, tone, and phase controls. The 00-X2E provides clear trebles complemented with warm bass, unplugged or plugged in, letting you play how you want, wherever you want. All X Series models come with a softshell case. Package includes a tuner, capo, strap, strings, and picks.
The deadline is March 27, 2025.
Complete the survey below to enter the giveaway. One entry per customer, any double entries will be automatically disqualified.
*ELIGIBILITY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
One entry per customer. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes are not transferable or assignable and they are not redeemable for cash. All winners outside the continental United States are responsible for shipping costs. All winners are responsible for the payment of any and all taxes and/or licenses and/or other related local, State, Federal fees that may apply to such winnings. Taxes on prizes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Vintage Guitar magazine reserves the right to replace the advertised prize(s) with a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize(s) is/are no longer available. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.