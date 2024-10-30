João Erbetta: Eclectic instrumentalist

Five-guitar run on “Bubbles”

João Erbetta’s all-instrumental album, “Los Angeles,” is eclectic and quirky. Here, the guitarist/banjoist/bassist/keyboardist/steel-guitarist plays five guitars made by fellow Brazilians to blend jazz with country for this exclusive take on “Bubbles.” He starts with a Tagima Café steel-string laying down the rhythm while a nylon-string Café and a blue N.Zaganin with a TK Smith CC pickup establish the melody before a Dunamiz in TV Yellow (with Fullertone P90 pickups) takes the first two leads. A red thinline N.Zaganin with Curtis Novak pickups jumps on a lead into the bridge before the blue one returns for the final solo. “They’re all incredible guitars,” João says. Catch our review of the album in the October issue. Read Now!