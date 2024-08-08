Trevor Rabin

The first vocal album in 34 years from the former Yes guitarist (there was a killer instrumental CD in 2012 called Jacaranda) maintains the idiosyncratic panache and harmonic earmarks heard on several Yes albums and his film soundtracks for Armageddon, National Treasure, and Con Air.

Playing all instruments except drums (which are handled by longtime sideman Lou Molino), Rio is laden with crashing power chords, upside-down guitar licks, and melodies that stick to the ribs.

The first single, “Big Mistakes,” has acoustic guitar confronting staccato electric lines, merging with piano, synthesizer, orchestral flourishes. Super-duper soloing highlights the ambitious “Push,” and Rabin whips out the steel-string for Di Meola-like flourishes on “Oklahoma,” while “Thandi” shows that an orchestra leader like Rabin can truly shred. On “Goodbye,” he puts on his cowboy hat and goes full hoedown with country pull-offs.

Throughout the album, we witness technology at the mercy of Rabin’s strong musical ideas, blissfully not the other way around. By the time listeners reach the odd-time-signature vocal stacking of “Egoli” and severe acoustic and electric work out of “Toxic,” it’s time to stop listening – and start practicing.

