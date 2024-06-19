Raul Malo’s passionate, searing vocals helped define the Mavericks from the early ’90s on. Malo blended his Cuban-American roots into the band’s rich, varied sound, as they embraced rockabilly, classic country, pop ballads, Vegas jump-jive-wail music and anything else that caught their fancy. Malo did the same on his various solo projects; this one, however, is a major departure. Say Less showcases his formidable guitar skills on 10 instrumentals, delivered on a worn ’63 Jaguar.

The tunes, all but one of which are original, illuminate both Malo’s diverse approach and longtime love of ’50s and ’60s instrumental LPs. Backed by first-rate sidemen, he fuses Jimmy Nolen-style funk with Cuban rhythms, voices, and horns on the mesmerizing “Cosa’s Cumbia.” The moody “A Summer Ago” conjures bittersweet nostalgia. Raul’s eloquent take on Paul Simon’s “Sounds of Silence” speaks for itself.

The Mavericks join Malo for three tight, well-focused numbers. Hearing him on the pulsating “Tsu-Ching,” alongside Mavs guitar master Eddie Perez adds greater heft and excitement to the performances. They turn reflective for the eloquent and nostalgic ballad “Havana’s Midnight.” Malo, switching to a Gibson hollowbody, and Perez (using a Jazzmaster) create an incandescent twin-guitar ensemble on the boisterous, swinging “Peach Blossom Blues.”

This article originally appeared in VG’s October 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.