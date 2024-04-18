Reverb got a big push into the world of guitar when Leo Fender installed Hammond’s Accutronics Type 4 Spring Reverb in his 1962 Twin Amp. Ever since, players have pursued its sounds in many ways and with many devices.

Stand-alone reverb tanks have always been large and costly, but at 9.5″ x 4.5″, the SurfyBear Compact Reverb is manageable on a pedalboard. With three springs in an Accutronics-type pan, the SurfyBear has dual Mixer controls that help manage Volume and Tone, as well as Decay to adjust the length of reverb tail, and Dwell to adjust intensity. The on-off switch is true-bypass.

Placed between a P-90 solidbody and a low-watt tube amp, the SurfyBear reminds you that while many digital pedals re-create the sound of spring reverb, they fall short of the feel – that room-filling visceral sensation and bounce to the notes that emanate from the real thing. This pedal, though is real spring reverb, and its Mixer controls provide a choice of effect intensity and increased or decreased volume.

With a solid build, precise controls, and a price in the range of high-quality digital reverb pedals, the SurfyBear Compact is a great choice for everything from a subtle tonal flavor to all-out surf attack.

