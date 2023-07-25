Accessory Bundle Giveaway

Win an accessory bundle consisting of a Positive Grid Spark Go, Music Nomad Keep It Simple, Setup (KISS) kit and three Rocky Mountain Slides Co. Bear Claw Tri-picks valued at more than $350.
Positive Grid Spark Go
Ultra-portable Smart Guitar Amp & Bluetooth® Speaker. Jaw-dropping, room-filling sound with advanced acoustics powered by computational audio. Seamless integration with Spark App. Bluetooth speaker, audio interface, rechargeable battery and headphone/line out.
Music Nomad Keep It Simple, Setup (KISS) kit
Not only is it fun, but a properly setup guitar takes your playing and sound to a whole new level. In collaboration with Master Guitar Tech Geoff Luttrell, MusicNomad has developed the KEEP IT SIMPLE, SETUP (KISS)™. They demystified the process by developing innovative, precision gauges and tools combined with step-by-step general guidelines anybody can follow and setup their guitar to play and sound great. With our KEEP IT SIMPLE, SETUP (KISS)™ method and our gauges you can check the vital areas of your guitar and use our tools to perform your own setup. The Starter Kit bundle includes gauges that work for all Electric, Acoustic, Classical and Bass Guitars. The 2 tool sets will adjust most Guitars and Basses. Not included: Nut Files or Acoustic Guitar Soundhole Truss Rod Wrenches.
Rocky Mountain Slides Co. Bear Claw Tri-picks
Deadline is October 31, 2023.
Complete the survey below to enter giveaway. One entry per customer, any double entries will be automatically disqualified.
Win an accessory bundle consisting of a Positive Grid Spark Go, Music Nomad Keep It Simple, Setup (KISS) kit and three Rocky Mountain Slides Co. Bear Claw Tri-picks valued at more than $350.
*ELIGIBILITY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
One entry per customer. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes are not transferable or assignable and they are not redeemable for cash. All winners outside the continental United States are responsible for shipping costs. All winners are responsible for the payment of any and all taxes and/or licenses and/or other related local, State, Federal fees that may apply to such winnings. Taxes on prizes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Vintage Guitar magazine reserves the right to replace the advertised prize(s) with a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize(s) is/are no longer available. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.