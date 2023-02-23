Maestro Trio Giveaway!

Enter to win a trio of Maestro Pedals – The Agena Envelope Filter, Mariner Tremolo, and Orbit Phaser – valued at more than $450!
Musically Inspiring and Sure to Bring the Funk
The Maestro Agena Envelope Filter pedal is designed for ease of use and is tailored for optimized dynamic control. The Agena offers two distinct filter frequency options for a wide range of tonal possibilities. Musical and inspiring, it will surely bring on the funk. This all-analog pedal boasts a two-position Mode toggle switch for increased sonic versatility. The LO mode setting focuses the filter in a lower frequency range, while the HI mode emphasizes a higher range of frequencies. The intuitive 3-knob control layout lets users quickly set the desired Sense (the envelope’s sensitivity and response to your picking attack), control the Attack (how fast the filter increases or opens up), and adjust the Decay and how long the filter stays in the open position. The true bypass footswitch.
Two Tremolo Pedals in One
The Maestro Mariner Tremolo offers two amp-like tremolo options for “two pedals in one” functionality and increased sonic versatility. In Classic mode, you can swing from subtle, smooth amplitude modulation all the way to a sharper-edged, biting modulation, with many creative areas to explore in-between. In Harmonic mode, you can dial up timeless textural Harmonic Tremolo tones that are very reminiscent of the tones produced by a select few vintage amplifier tremolos. With its amp-like tones and ability to vary the tremolo’s wave shape, the Mariner Tremolo delivers a wide range of inspiring possibilities. The intuitive 3-knob control layout lets users quickly set the desired Depth (the intensity of the tremolo effect), control the Shape of the waveform (from a triangle wave to a square.
Send Your Sound Into Orbit
The Maestro Orbit Phaser is a descendent of the very first phaser pedal ever produced – the legendary Maestro PS-1. This classic effect has been re-engineered and tailored to the needs of today’s players. The Maestro Orbit Phaser is designed to optimize all the character and vibe you expect from an all-analog phaser. Warm and smooth, the Maestro Orbit Phaser offers all the versatility needed to dial in the tastiest of phaser effects. Its two-position Mode switch gives you a choice of 4 or 6-stage phasing. The intuitive 3-knob control layout lets you quickly set the desired Width (the intensity of the phaser effect), Feedback (emphasizing the amount of vocal phase effect), and adjust the Rate (speed) of the phasing effect. The true bypass footswitch triggers the LED lights in the bugles.
