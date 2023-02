New Cowsills album is an impressive self-contained work

Before the Jackson 5 and the Osmonds, The Cowsills scored four Top 40 hits in the late '60s. Here, Bob Cowsill used his '66 Gretsch Tennessean to play a bit of "Lend A Hand" from The Cowsills' latest album, "Rhythm of the World."