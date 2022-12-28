Tom Petty “Live at the Fillmore” Giveaway!

Enter to win a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Live at the Fillmore 1997 box set valued at $174.95!
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers famously played 20 nights at the legendary Fillmore venue in San Francisco in 1997. 6 of the shows were professionally recorded and this release features many of the high points of the residency. The small venue allowed the band to vary their sets each night; they included re-arranged and distinctive versions of their hits, deep cuts, and many cover versions – paying tribute to the artists that Tom and the band had been influenced by.
6LP Deluxe box set includes:
- 58 tracks, 35 of which are covers, over 4 hours of music.
- 24 page (12” x 12”) booklet (with previously unseen photographs) featuring liner notes by Joel Selvin.
- The collectible box set also includes: 3 collectible guitar picks in sleeve, replica ‘All Access’ laminate, 3 replica set lists, album art lithograph (12” x 12”, foil numbered), reprint of the 8-page fan newsletter published in 1997, and ‘Fillmore House Band’ (a term bestowed on The Heartbreakers during their shows at the Fillmore) embroidered patch.
