Harmony H650

Since 1892, the Harmony moniker has graced a lot of instruments, from archtops to violins. Today, it’s enjoying a renaissance, drawing from the past while adding contemporary designs for modern guitarists. The all-tube Series 6 amplifers are their latest offering, with three models built for low-volume practice, mid-volume recording, and all-out performance.

The H650 1×12 combo is a 50-watt two-stage amp sporting two 6L6 power tubes, four 12AX7 preamp tubes, and a Jensen 12″ Stealth Tornado speaker. A Master Volume allows you to crank the volume by pushing the Gain – or lower the Gain and crank the Master Volume. To deal with the teeth-rattling volume, Harmony includes a built-in attenuator to maintain power-tube harmonics and superb tone without going deaf. It can be set for 50 watts or 1 watt, with in-between settings of 0.1 and 0 for silent recording using the line-out input. The controls feature Master, Presence, Treble, Mid, Bass, and Reverb. Speed and Depth knobs govern the tremolo, and the Gain knob can be pulled for volume boost. The Effects Loop, Reverb, Boost, and Tremolo functions can be controlled by included footswitches.

The H650 blooms as a base tone for all types of pedals, but has an appealing character aptly suited for the plug-in-and-go user. It’s slick and upscale, with glassy highs, rich mids, and lows with humanity. The Tremolo is deep and percussive, Boost offers a super-usable grind that shines with single-coils, but cooks with humbuckers. It’s a dream for the ambient effects enthusiast and will sparkle at the local blues jam.

From its leather carrying handle to ’60s mid-century styling, Harmony has dressed the H650 with a lot of great features from the past while keeping an eye on the future.

This article originally appeared in VG’s March 2022 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.