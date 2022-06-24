Eric Clapton’s Nothing But the BluesSuper Deluxe Edition box set Giveaway

Enter for a chance to win a Super Deluxe Edition box set of Eric Clapton’s Nothing But the Blues, a package valued at more than $200!
Eric Clapton’s lifelong passion for the blues burns brightly in Nothing But The Blues. The soundtrack features more than an hour of previously unreleased live performances recorded in 1994 during the legendary guitarist’s tour supporting From The Cradle, his Grammy-winning, multi-platinum blues album. The film – which was broadcasted once in the U.S. on PBS in 1995 and nominated for an Emmy® Award – has been upgraded to 4K for its long-awaited official release. Written and produced by Scooter Weintraub and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, the documentary includes an in-depth interview with Clapton conducted by Scorsese.
Here’s whats included
The Super Deluxe Edition comes with the documentary on Blu-ray, the soundtrack on both 2-LP vinyl and CD, a bonus CD with four extra tracks “Driftin’,” “County Jail Blues,” “Kid Man Blues,” and “It’s Too Bad,” and an exclusive hardcover book with memorabilia, including a numbered lithograph, 12×24 poster, Clapton guitar string set, custom guitar picks, and an exclusive bandana.
Boxset Tracklist
1 Blues All Day Long (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
2 Standin’ Round Crying (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
3 Forty-Four (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
4 It Hurts Me Too (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
5 Early in the Morning (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
6 Five Long Years (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
7 Crossroads (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
8 Malted Milk Blues (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
9 Motherless Child (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
10 How Long Blues (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
11 Reconsider Baby (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
12 Sinner’s Prayer (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
13 Everyday I Have the Blues (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
14 Someday After a While (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
15 Have You Ever Loved a Woman (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
16 I’m Tore Down (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
17 Groaning the Blues (Live at the Fillmore, San Francisco, 1994)
Deadline is August 31, 2022.
Complete the survey below to enter giveaway. One entry per customer, any double entries will be automatically disqualified.
*ELIGIBILITY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
One entry per customer. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes are not transferable or assignable and they are not redeemable for cash. All winners outside the continental United States are responsible for shipping costs. All winners are responsible for the payment of any and all taxes and/or licenses and/or other related local, State, Federal fees that may apply to such winnings. Taxes on prizes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Vintage Guitar magazine reserves the right to replace the advertised prize(s) with a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize(s) is/are no longer available. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.