Keith Richards’ Main Offender Deluxe Edition Box set Giveaway

Enter for a chance to win Keith Richards’ newly remastered Main Offender Deluxe Edition Box set valued at nearly $200!
Here’s whats included
The Definitive Main Offender Deluxe Box set is presented in a unique art-Book Format with the album pressed on Smoke Colored vinyl.
The Main Offender LP and CD is newly remastered under the supervision of original producer and X-Pensive Wino Steve Jordan. Also included is the exclusive Winos Live in London ’92 album that puts you in the Front row at the show with previously unreleased versions of “Eileen,” “Hate It When you Leave,” “Happy,” and more.
This collection also includes an 88-page book with never-before-seen photos, reproductions of handwritten lyrics, reprinted essays From the album’s release, and more, plus an archival envelope containing exact replicas of promotional and tour materials from Keith’s archive.
Package contains:
- 180g Smoke Colored LP & CD of the fully remastered Main Offender album
- Previously unreleased Winos Live In London ‘92 on 180g double LP & CD
- All audio remastering overseen by original producer and X-Pensive Wino Steve Jordan
- 88-page, leather-bound book with never-before-seen photos and Keith’s handwritten lyrics
- Main Offender tour guitar pick, bumper sticker, promotional posters, & more!
BOXSET TRACKLIST
Main Offender (Remastered)
1. 999
2. Wicked As It Seems
3. Eileen
4. Words of Wonder
5. Yap Yap
6. Bodytalks
7. Hate It When You Leave
8. Runnin’ Too Deep
9. Will But You Won’t
10. Demon
Winos Live In London ‘92
1. Take It So Hard (Live)
2. 999 (Live)
3. Wicked As It Seems (Live)
4. How I Wish (Live)
5. Gimme Shelter (Live)
6. Hate It When You Leave (Live)
7. Before They Make Me Run (Live)
8. Eileen (Live)
9. Will But You Won’t (Live)
10. Bodytalks (Live)
11. Happy (Live)
12. Whip It Up (Live)
Deadline is July 31, 2022.
Complete the survey below to enter giveaway. One entry per customer, any double entries will be automatically disqualified.
*ELIGIBILITY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
One entry per customer. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes are not transferable or assignable and they are not redeemable for cash. All winners outside the continental United States are responsible for shipping costs. All winners are responsible for the payment of any and all taxes and/or licenses and/or other related local, State, Federal fees that may apply to such winnings. Taxes on prizes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Vintage Guitar magazine reserves the right to replace the advertised prize(s) with a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize(s) is/are no longer available. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.