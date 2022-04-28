Have Guitar Will Travel 074 – Molly Moore with her guitarist Ariel Bellvalaire and MUNA’s Josette Maskin

Episode 74 of “Have Guitar Will Travel” opens with host James Patrick Regan speaking with Molly Moore and her guitarist, Ariel Bellvalaire. Ariel grew up in the Connecticut and moved to L.A. when she was 15. Starting on guitar at 12 and influenced by Eddie Van Halen, Randy Rhodes, and Steve Vai, she studied at Musicians Institute and gigged at the Bitter End when she was 17. Molly’s new band came together through social media.

Also in the episode, James sits with Josette Maskin, guitarist for the electronic-pop band MUNA, who talks about her first guitars, early influences, how the group met almost 10 years ago as students at USC, and the thrill of recording at Electric Ladyland studio. As you’ll hear, she’s jazzed about the band’s upcoming tour with Kasey Musgraves. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

Each episode is available on Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, Apple Podcast, YouTube and Spotify!

