Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

I Told You So
Oscar Jordan
The funky organ group’s follow-up to 2016’s Close But No Cigar finds the band comfortably nestled in a bed of soul-jazz backbeats, Silvertone hollowbody goodness, and intoxicating Hammond B3. Rising from the smoldering afterglow of Booker T. & the MG’s and Brother Jack McDuff, the trio sends the listener back to hipper, gentler times. Organ maestro Delvon Lamarr, pocket drummer Dan Weiss, and soul-funk guitar stylist Jimmy James compose with groove, space, and smarts.

With a nod to Catfish Collins and Teenie Hodges, James is solid as a rock, intertwining syncopated R&B-approved chord voicings and single-note lines on tunes like “Hole In One” and “Fo Sho” without an ounce of self-indulgence. The sound of ’70s summertime soul permeates the record à la “Girly Face,” then spikes the listener into an altered state of dreaminess with the tremolo-drenched “From The Streets.”

Less is more, but groove is at the heart as the trio forces the listener into involuntary hip-shaking on “Aces,” and the Meters-meets-James-Brown swagger of “Right Place, Right Time.” James kills on the guitar solo, and the band’s cover of “Careless Whisper” is simply too cool. Grab this without a second thought.

